    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Byron Linder 

    Naval Service Training Command

    NEW ORLEANS (Feb. 21, 2020) -- Future military officers from across the United States journeyed to Tulane University in New Orleans to participate in the 47th annual Mardi Gras Drill Meet, Feb. 21. One of the largest drill meets in the country, the Tulane Naval ROTC (NROTC) unit-hosted event was attended by 24 teams from 21 different universities spanning all branches of the armed forces. The NROTC program develops midshipmen mentally, morally and physically, to imbue them with the highest ideals of duty, loyalty and Navy core values. The program provides college graduates an opportunity to commission as Naval officers who possess a basic professional background, are motivated toward careers in the Naval service, and have potential for future development in mind and character, so as to assume the highest responsibilities of command, citizenship and government. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Byron Linder)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 12:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779318
    VIRIN: 200221-N-ZW825-0001
    Filename: DOD_108125663
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

