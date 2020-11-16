Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RTC USS Indianapolis Combat Training Pool jump platform

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Camilo E Fernan 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Recruits perform a 10-foot platform jump inside the USS Indianapolis Combat Training Pool at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Camilo Fernan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 12:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779314
    VIRIN: 201116-N-BM202-311
    Filename: DOD_108125647
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RTC USS Indianapolis Combat Training Pool jump platform, by PO1 Camilo E Fernan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    pool
    RTC
    qualification
    Boot Camp
    recruit training command
    swim

