RTC USS Indianapolis Combat Training Pool jump platform

Recruits perform a 10-foot platform jump inside the USS Indianapolis Combat Training Pool at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Camilo Fernan)
Date Taken:
|11.16.2020
Date Posted:
|12.31.2020 12:12
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|779314
VIRIN:
|201116-N-BM202-311
Filename:
|DOD_108125647
Length:
|00:01:31
Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
