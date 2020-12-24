A video created to emphasize COVID-19 protective measures for the holiday season. This is to limit the spread of COVID-19 to U.S. Navy service members, civilians and families, and efforts to reduce COVID-19 exposure shall be implemented while balancing mission requirements.
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2020 12:08
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|779311
|VIRIN:
|201224-N-N0701-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108125644
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Jingle Bells Handwashing PSA, by PO1 Theodore Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
