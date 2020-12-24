Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jingle Bells Handwashing PSA

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Theodore Green 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    A video created to emphasize COVID-19 protective measures for the holiday season. This is to limit the spread of COVID-19 to U.S. Navy service members, civilians and families, and efforts to reduce COVID-19 exposure shall be implemented while balancing mission requirements.

    Date Taken: 12.24.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 12:08
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 779311
    VIRIN: 201224-N-N0701-0001
    Filename: DOD_108125644
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    TAGS

    U.S. Fleet Forces Command
    Handwashing
    holidays
    jingle bells
    USFFC
    COVID-19

