The 2nd Space Warning Squadron Det. 1 operates the Space Based Infrared System satellite constellation from the Mission Control Station at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. The current SBIRS constellation provides data that allows 2 SWS members to report ballistic missiles and space launches, nuclear detonations and infrared data with operational value to the President, Secretary of Defense, Combatant Commanders, intelligence agencies and global warfighters. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. JT Armstrong)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2020 11:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779308
|VIRIN:
|200609-F-CG053-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108125634
|Length:
|00:05:25
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, SBIRS Mission Control Station B-Roll, by SSgt Justin Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT