    SBIRS Mission Control Station B-Roll

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin Armstrong 

    Space Operations Command

    The 2nd Space Warning Squadron Det. 1 operates the Space Based Infrared System satellite constellation from the Mission Control Station at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. The current SBIRS constellation provides data that allows 2 SWS members to report ballistic missiles and space launches, nuclear detonations and infrared data with operational value to the President, Secretary of Defense, Combatant Commanders, intelligence agencies and global warfighters. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. JT Armstrong)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 11:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779308
    VIRIN: 200609-F-CG053-2001
    Filename: DOD_108125634
    Length: 00:05:25
    Location: SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 

    This work, SBIRS Mission Control Station B-Roll, by SSgt Justin Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SBIRS
    mission control station
    u.s. space force
    space operations command
    space force guardians
    space based infrared system satellite

