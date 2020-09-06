SBIRS Mission Control Station B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 2nd Space Warning Squadron Det. 1 operates the Space Based Infrared System satellite constellation from the Mission Control Station at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. The current SBIRS constellation provides data that allows 2 SWS members to report ballistic missiles and space launches, nuclear detonations and infrared data with operational value to the President, Secretary of Defense, Combatant Commanders, intelligence agencies and global warfighters. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. JT Armstrong)