    Dover AFB 2020 Year in Review

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Danielle Taylor 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    An overview of the year 2020 at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Danielle Taylor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 11:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779306
    VIRIN: 201231-F-RB515-9001
    Filename: DOD_108125523
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB 2020 Year in Review, by A1C Danielle Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Air Mobility Command
    Year in Review
    18th Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    2020

