    U.S. Marine Corps 2020 Year in Review

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2020

    Video by Mathew Gleeson  

    Communication Directorate             

    The U.S. Marine Corps looks back at 2020 and looks ahead to 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Mat Gleeson)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 10:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779301
    VIRIN: 201231-M-QX241-333
    Filename: DOD_108125443
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps 2020 Year in Review, by Mathew Gleeson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2020

