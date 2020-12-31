The U.S. Marine Corps looks back at 2020 and looks ahead to 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Mat Gleeson)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2020 10:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|779301
|VIRIN:
|201231-M-QX241-333
|Filename:
|DOD_108125443
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, U.S. Marine Corps 2020 Year in Review, by Mathew Gleeson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT