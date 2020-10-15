Engineers with the Mechanisms and Modeling and Simulation Lab at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md. use additive manufacturing to print face shields for the local community as part of the COVID-19 response effort.
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2020 10:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779300
|VIRIN:
|201015-N-MK473-574
|PIN:
|4
|Filename:
|DOD_108125432
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|NAS PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US
|Hometown:
|PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Additive Manufacturing Face Shields, by Mikel Lauren Proulx, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
