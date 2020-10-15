Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Additive Manufacturing Face Shields

    NAS PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Video by Mikel Lauren Proulx 

    Naval Air Systems Command

    Engineers with the Mechanisms and Modeling and Simulation Lab at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md. use additive manufacturing to print face shields for the local community as part of the COVID-19 response effort.

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 10:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779300
    VIRIN: 201015-N-MK473-574
    PIN: 4
    Filename: DOD_108125432
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: NAS PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US
    Hometown: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Facew Shields

