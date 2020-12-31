6th FSS Airmen participate in first-time food competition against Tampa Art Institute students

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Three Airmen with the 6th Force Support Squadron dining facility participate in a first-time food competition against three students from the Art Institute of Tampa at South University in Tampa, Fla., Nov. 20, 2020. Correct cooking techniques, time, temperature, taste, plate presentation and creativity were all judged by three panel judges, one being Col. Benjamin Robins, the 6th Air Refueling Wing Vice Commander in a friendly competition to exhibit culinary skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Scott Warner)