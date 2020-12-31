Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th FSS Airmen participate in first-time food competition against Tampa Art Institute students

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Scott Warner 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Three Airmen with the 6th Force Support Squadron dining facility participate in a first-time food competition against three students from the Art Institute of Tampa at South University in Tampa, Fla., Nov. 20, 2020. Correct cooking techniques, time, temperature, taste, plate presentation and creativity were all judged by three panel judges, one being Col. Benjamin Robins, the 6th Air Refueling Wing Vice Commander in a friendly competition to exhibit culinary skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Scott Warner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 10:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779298
    VIRIN: 201231-F-BQ943-1000
    Filename: DOD_108125418
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th FSS Airmen participate in first-time food competition against Tampa Art Institute students, by SrA Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MacDill
    Food Competition
    6 FSS
    6 ARW
    Tampa Art Institute

