Three Airmen with the 6th Force Support Squadron dining facility participate in a first-time food competition against three students from the Art Institute of Tampa at South University in Tampa, Fla., Nov. 20, 2020. Correct cooking techniques, time, temperature, taste, plate presentation and creativity were all judged by three panel judges, one being Col. Benjamin Robins, the 6th Air Refueling Wing Vice Commander in a friendly competition to exhibit culinary skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Scott Warner)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2020 10:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779298
|VIRIN:
|201231-F-BQ943-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108125418
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 6th FSS Airmen participate in first-time food competition against Tampa Art Institute students, by SrA Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
