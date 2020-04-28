C-130 COVID-19 Disinfection

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many businesses to close and even set limits on passengers flying. During this time, the military has continued flying missions and members at the 94th Airlift Wing Maintenance Squadron Airmen take cleaning to the next level.



Master Sgt. Ralph Zeruto, 94th MXS propulsion superintendent, explains the disinfecting procedures for a C-130H3 Hercules. This video demonstrates the cleaning procedures, IAW TO 1-1-691 and BSD-25, after flying passengers who have come in contact or have been infected by COVID-19. By following these procedures the maintenance team is providing a safer work and flight environment for both passengers and crew members.







Maintenance squadron members who assisted with the video include: Maj. Brandon Rodts, Master Sgt. Ralph Zeruto, Tech. Sgt. Johnathan Cantrell, Tech. Sgt. David Yancey, Staff Sgt. Mark Scott, Airman 1st Class Daniel Calkin and Airman 1st Class Khylee Almond



Introduction and credit photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Park



U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Michael McGhee