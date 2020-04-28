The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many businesses to close and even set limits on passengers flying. During this time, the military has continued flying missions and members at the 94th Airlift Wing Maintenance Squadron Airmen take cleaning to the next level.
Master Sgt. Ralph Zeruto, 94th MXS propulsion superintendent, explains the disinfecting procedures for a C-130H3 Hercules. This video demonstrates the cleaning procedures, IAW TO 1-1-691 and BSD-25, after flying passengers who have come in contact or have been infected by COVID-19. By following these procedures the maintenance team is providing a safer work and flight environment for both passengers and crew members.
Maintenance squadron members who assisted with the video include: Maj. Brandon Rodts, Master Sgt. Ralph Zeruto, Tech. Sgt. Johnathan Cantrell, Tech. Sgt. David Yancey, Staff Sgt. Mark Scott, Airman 1st Class Daniel Calkin and Airman 1st Class Khylee Almond
Introduction and credit photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Park
U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Michael McGhee
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2020 10:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|779295
|VIRIN:
|200428-F-NV270-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108125404
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, C-130 COVID-19 Disinfection, by MSgt Michael McGhee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT