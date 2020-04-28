Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130 COVID-19 Disinfection

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael McGhee 

    94th Airlift Wing

    The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many businesses to close and even set limits on passengers flying. During this time, the military has continued flying missions and members at the 94th Airlift Wing Maintenance Squadron Airmen take cleaning to the next level.

    Master Sgt. Ralph Zeruto, 94th MXS propulsion superintendent, explains the disinfecting procedures for a C-130H3 Hercules. This video demonstrates the cleaning procedures, IAW TO 1-1-691 and BSD-25, after flying passengers who have come in contact or have been infected by COVID-19. By following these procedures the maintenance team is providing a safer work and flight environment for both passengers and crew members.



    Maintenance squadron members who assisted with the video include: Maj. Brandon Rodts, Master Sgt. Ralph Zeruto, Tech. Sgt. Johnathan Cantrell, Tech. Sgt. David Yancey, Staff Sgt. Mark Scott, Airman 1st Class Daniel Calkin and Airman 1st Class Khylee Almond

    Introduction and credit photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Park

    U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Michael McGhee

    Date Taken: 04.28.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 10:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779295
    VIRIN: 200428-F-NV270-0002
    Filename: DOD_108125404
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130 COVID-19 Disinfection, by MSgt Michael McGhee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dobbins ARB
    C-130 Hercules
    94th AW
    Disinfection
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Resilient
    Covid-19

