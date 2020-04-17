As members of the 94th Airlift Wing continue to move forward during the COVID-19 pandemic, members of 94th OSS have been busy contributing their skills for the cause making masks. Tech. Sgt. Preston Caldwell, Aircrew Flight Equipment Specialist, talks about the mask initiative for essential personnel on base while staying mission compliant. (U.S Air force video by Tech. Sgt. Michael McGhee/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2020 09:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779294
|VIRIN:
|200417-F-NV270-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108125389
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Airmen behind the Masks, by MSgt Michael McGhee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT