Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Airmen behind the Masks

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael McGhee 

    94th Airlift Wing

    As members of the 94th Airlift Wing continue to move forward during the COVID-19 pandemic, members of 94th OSS have been busy contributing their skills for the cause making masks. Tech. Sgt. Preston Caldwell, Aircrew Flight Equipment Specialist, talks about the mask initiative for essential personnel on base while staying mission compliant. (U.S Air force video by Tech. Sgt. Michael McGhee/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 09:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779294
    VIRIN: 200417-F-NV270-001
    Filename: DOD_108125389
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Airmen behind the Masks, by MSgt Michael McGhee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Masks
    Dobbins ARB
    Aircrew Flight Equipment
    Reserve Ready
    Covid-19
    94th ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT