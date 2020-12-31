Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Your 2020 Healthcare Team

    ITALY

    12.31.2020

    Video by Christina Clarke 

    Naval Hospital - Naples

    Although 2020 was challenging, our staff stood by and continued to deliver world-class care throughout the global pandemic. These are just some of the faces that kept Naples service members and their families healthy and mission-ready this year. We don't know what will happen in the new year, but one thing is certain: Your healthcare team will be here for you and your loved ones. It is our honor to serve you in 2021.

    Date Taken: 12.31.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 07:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779289
    VIRIN: 201231-N-ST386-840
    Filename: DOD_108125373
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: IT

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    U.S. Naval Hospital Naples
    Navy Medicine
    BUMED
    DHA
    USNH Naples

