    Operation Cookie Drop

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    08.12.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Cookies were delivered to 573 dorm Airmen during Operation Cookie Drop at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 9, 2020. The baking volunteers were military spouses, local neighbors, and Mariana Islands Chapter NSDAR and the bundles were delivered by Andersen's First Sergeants. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 06:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779288
    VIRIN: 201208-F-SX156-1001
    Filename: DOD_108125333
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    Guam
    Andersen Air Force Base
    36th Wing
    Cookie Drop
    Ryan Brooks

