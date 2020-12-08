Cookies were delivered to 573 dorm Airmen during Operation Cookie Drop at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 9, 2020. The baking volunteers were military spouses, local neighbors, and Mariana Islands Chapter NSDAR and the bundles were delivered by Andersen's First Sergeants. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2020 06:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|779288
|VIRIN:
|201208-F-SX156-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108125333
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Cookie Drop, by SSgt Ryan Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT