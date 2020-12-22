Alpha Battery 1-14 Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade was in the field for Training Exercise Diamond Tempest in Kuwait Dec. 12, 2020. Staff Sgt. Dwayne Chatman is a 13M, a Multiple Launch Rocket System Operator (MLRS), and he says firing rockets is fun but he loves being a mentor to his soldiers
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2020 05:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779278
|VIRIN:
|201222-A-OE086-978
|Filename:
|DOD_108125292
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|KW
|Hometown:
|JOHNSTOWN, PA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Mentoring Soldiers is a Big Part of This NCO's Mission, by SGT Samuel De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT