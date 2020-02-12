Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARJ Co-Op 98

    CAMP ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.02.2020

    Video by Jose Sanchez Alonso 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    From Oct. to Dec. 2020, soldiers from the Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) along with their U.S. Army sponsors participate in the U.S. Army Japan Co-Operative (Co-Op) Work Program’s 98th iteration in Camp Zama, Japan. During the course of this 98th iteration of the Co-Op program the Japanese soldiers train, live and work alongside their sponsors participating in PT, sponsor time, speeches, and tours with the purpose of expanding their skills in the English language and increasing their understanding of U.S. Army Operations. The purpose of the program is to enhance the bi-lateral relations between the JGSDF and the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army video by Jose I. Sanchez Alonso, Visual Information Division, Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army Garrison Japan.)

    VIRIN: 201202-A-A1103-001
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARJ Co-Op 98, by Jose Sanchez Alonso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    Japan Ground Self Defense Force
    U.S. Army Japan
    sponsors
    Co-Operative Work Program
    CO-Op 98

