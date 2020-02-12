USARJ Co-Op 98

From Oct. to Dec. 2020, soldiers from the Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) along with their U.S. Army sponsors participate in the U.S. Army Japan Co-Operative (Co-Op) Work Program’s 98th iteration in Camp Zama, Japan. During the course of this 98th iteration of the Co-Op program the Japanese soldiers train, live and work alongside their sponsors participating in PT, sponsor time, speeches, and tours with the purpose of expanding their skills in the English language and increasing their understanding of U.S. Army Operations. The purpose of the program is to enhance the bi-lateral relations between the JGSDF and the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army video by Jose I. Sanchez Alonso, Visual Information Division, Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army Garrison Japan.)
