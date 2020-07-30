U.S. Army Chaplain Corps 245th Birthday

Dating back to July 29, 1775, Chaplains joined the Army’s ranks after General George Washington insisted that Chaplains were essential to building the spiritual readiness of America’s Soldiers. Building on our historic past, we look toward a heroic future. (US Army video by Visual Information, Public Affairs, US Army Garrison Japan)
