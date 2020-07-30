U.S. Army Chaplain Corps 245th Birthday

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dating back to July 29, 1775, Chaplains joined the Army’s ranks after General George Washington insisted that Chaplains were essential to building the spiritual readiness of America’s Soldiers. Building on our historic past, we look toward a heroic future. (US Army video by Visual Information, Public Affairs, US Army Garrison Japan)