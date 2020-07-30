Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps 245th Birthday

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.30.2020

    Video by James McGee and Jose Sanchez Alonso

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Dating back to July 29, 1775, Chaplains joined the Army’s ranks after General George Washington insisted that Chaplains were essential to building the spiritual readiness of America’s Soldiers. Building on our historic past, we look toward a heroic future. (US Army video by Visual Information, Public Affairs, US Army Garrison Japan)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 01:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779271
    VIRIN: 200730-A-A1103-001
    Filename: DOD_108125250
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

