MEDDAC Japan Celebrates National EMS Week

On May 6 to 12, 2020 Soldiers of the U.S. Army Medical Activity (MEDDAC) – Japan celebrate National EMS Week. Emergency Services personnel assigned to MEDDAC Japan and the BG Crawford F. Sams U.S. Army Health Clinic, discuss their efforts to maintain technical and tactical proficiency and capability to care for Soldiers, civilians and family members stationed in Camp Zama and other U.S. Army Japan installations.