On May 6 to 12, 2020 Soldiers of the U.S. Army Medical Activity (MEDDAC) – Japan celebrate National EMS Week. Emergency Services personnel assigned to MEDDAC Japan and the BG Crawford F. Sams U.S. Army Health Clinic, discuss their efforts to maintain technical and tactical proficiency and capability to care for Soldiers, civilians and family members stationed in Camp Zama and other U.S. Army Japan installations.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 22:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779265
|VIRIN:
|200521-A-TT996-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108125154
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MEDDAC Japan Celebrates National EMS Week, by Jose Sanchez Alonso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT