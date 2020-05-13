Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDDAC Japan Celebrates National EMS Week

    CAMP ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.13.2020

    Video by Jose Sanchez Alonso 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    On May 6 to 12, 2020 Soldiers of the U.S. Army Medical Activity (MEDDAC) – Japan celebrate National EMS Week. Emergency Services personnel assigned to MEDDAC Japan and the BG Crawford F. Sams U.S. Army Health Clinic, discuss their efforts to maintain technical and tactical proficiency and capability to care for Soldiers, civilians and family members stationed in Camp Zama and other U.S. Army Japan installations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 22:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779265
    VIRIN: 200521-A-TT996-001
    Filename: DOD_108125154
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    TAGS

    Japan
    Camp Zama
    Health Clinic
    MEDDAC
    National EMS Week
    BG Crawford F. Sams

