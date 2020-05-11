Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kyle Lucas: Gridiron to Outer Space

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin Armstrong 

    Space Operations Command

    Staff Sgt. Kyle Lucas, Delta 9 space operations technician and former Penn State Linebacker, discusses how his football experience contributes to his current role in the U.S. Space Force. DEL 9 supports Space Domain Awareness by conducting space-based battlespace characterization operations and also conducts on-orbit experimentation and technology demonstrations for the USSF. (U.S. Space Force Video by Staff Sgt. JT Armstrong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 21:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779260
    VIRIN: 201105-F-CG053-1002
    Filename: DOD_108125149
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 

    This work, Kyle Lucas: Gridiron to Outer Space, by SSgt Justin Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    penn state football
    u.s. space force
    space operations command
    space delta 9
    space force guardians

