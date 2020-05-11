Kyle Lucas: Gridiron to Outer Space

Staff Sgt. Kyle Lucas, Delta 9 space operations technician and former Penn State Linebacker, discusses how his football experience contributes to his current role in the U.S. Space Force. DEL 9 supports Space Domain Awareness by conducting space-based battlespace characterization operations and also conducts on-orbit experimentation and technology demonstrations for the USSF. (U.S. Space Force Video by Staff Sgt. JT Armstrong)
