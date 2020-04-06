Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Georgia National Guard medics treat overheated protester

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Video by Charles Emmons 

    Georgia National Guard

    Georgia Army National Guard medics tend to an overheated protester during demonstrations in downtown Atlanta, June 4, 2020.

    00:15-00:30 U.S. Army Specialist Nick Harrison
    00:37-00:50 U.S. Army Sergeant Raukshaun Pickens

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 21:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779259
    VIRIN: 200604-D-NJ230-748
    Filename: DOD_108125148
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 

    Georgia
    Atlanta
    National Guard
    Protests

