Georgia Army National Guard medics tend to an overheated protester during demonstrations in downtown Atlanta, June 4, 2020.
00:15-00:30 U.S. Army Specialist Nick Harrison
00:37-00:50 U.S. Army Sergeant Raukshaun Pickens
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 21:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779259
|VIRIN:
|200604-D-NJ230-748
|Filename:
|DOD_108125148
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Georgia National Guard medics treat overheated protester, by Charles Emmons, identified by DVIDS
