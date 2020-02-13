Connect To Protect

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    02.13.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jon Anderson, Airman 1st Class Alysia Blake, Airman 1st Class Dustin Braaten, Staff Sgt. James Crow, Master Sgt. Mareshah DICKENS, Joseph Givens, Staff Sgt. Matthew Hester, Staff Sgt. Anthony Highland, James Jones, Staff Sgt. Joshua King, Lt. Col. Darrick Lee, Airman 1st Class Alexis McDavid, Tech. Sgt. Charles McNamara, Airman 1st Class Ashley Mikaio, Kenneth Raimondi, Senior Airman Candace Smith, Staff Sgt. Jordan Thompson, James Voss, Senior Airman Harrison Winchell and Terrance Young

    3rd Audiovisual Squadron

    The Department of the Air Force Resilience wants to inform, excite, and get Airmen on board with early intervention by connecting. (U.S. Air Force video by Joseph Givens)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 20:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779250
    VIRIN: 200213-F-ZF214-1001
    PIN: 616692
    Filename: DOD_108125134
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Suicide Prevention
    Help
    Mental Health
    Care
    Save A Life
    Listen

