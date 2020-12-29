U.S. Air Force Col Kevin Hettinger, the 18th Wing Public Health Emergency Officer, talks about the likely effects the COVID-19 vaccine will have on the spread of the virus, at the 18th Medical Group Clinic on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 29, 2020. Medical professionals are first in line to volunteer to receive the vaccine.
(U.S. Air Force video by MCSN Kelly Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 19:53
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|779247
|VIRIN:
|201229-N-DG088-346
|Filename:
|DOD_108125109
|Length:
|00:07:44
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Col Kevin Hettinger - COVID Vaccine Interview, by SN Kelly Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT