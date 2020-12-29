U.S. Air Force Col Kevin Hettinger - COVID Vaccine Interview

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Col Kevin Hettinger, the 18th Wing Public Health Emergency Officer, talks about the likely effects the COVID-19 vaccine will have on the spread of the virus, at the 18th Medical Group Clinic on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 29, 2020. Medical professionals are first in line to volunteer to receive the vaccine.



(U.S. Air Force video by MCSN Kelly Meyer)