Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command "Weekly Rundown" series

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony J Rivera 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    200914-N-XC372-1004 CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii (Sept. 14, 2020) "The Weekly Rundown" is a social media streamed newscast for internal and external audiences of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of operations. The rundown highlights service members of all branches participating in exercises and operations throughout the region. (U.S. Navy video production by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony J. Rivera/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 19:53
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 779226
    VIRIN: 200914-N-XC372-1004
    Filename: DOD_108125067
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command "Weekly Rundown" series, by PO2 Anthony J Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    TAGS

    Weekly
    USINDOPACOM
    Indo-Pacific Command
    Rundown

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT