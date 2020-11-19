Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command "Highlight" video series

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony J Rivera 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    201119-N-XC372-1001 CAMP H. M. SMITH, Hawaii (Nov. 19, 2020) Air force bombers train with Navy and Marine fighters in the Indo-Pacific. This video is part of a series that highlights significant exercises and operations throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony J. Rivera/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 19:41
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 779217
    VIRIN: 201119-N-XC372-1001
    Filename: DOD_108125052
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command "Highlight" video series, by PO2 Anthony J Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    TAGS

    Operation
    Veteran's Day
    Navy
    Air Force
    Marines
    USINDOPACOM
    Indo-Pacific Command
    Bomber Task Force

