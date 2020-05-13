Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Georgia Army National Guard - 2020 Memorial Day Message

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2020

    Video by Charles Emmons 

    Georgia National Guard

    Brigadier General Randall Simmons Jr., commander of the Georgia Army National Guard reflects on the sacrifices of the Soldiers and Airmen recognized on the Memorial Wall at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 17:57
    Category:
    Video ID: 779196
    VIRIN: 200513-D-NJ230-440
    Filename: DOD_108125027
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia Army National Guard - 2020 Memorial Day Message, by Charles Emmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia National Guard
    Memorial Day

