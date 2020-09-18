Get to Know Your General

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Marcel Williams 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Ease into the weekend with an interview from Lt. Gen. Slife, Air Force Special Operations Command commander, as he answers some questions about himself, his personal interests and offers words of wisdom to the SOF community.

