    LiveU LU600 User Guide

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Candace Smith and Senior Airman Harrison Winchell

    3rd Audiovisual Squadron

    This video demonstrates how to use the LiveU LU600 cellular bonding device. This video will show how to stream to YouTube, Facebook, and DVIDS.

    The device allows users to live stream from many locations worldwide. The LiveU improves live stream efficiency due to its small size. The device is is lightweight and is worn as a backpack to allow for solo shoots.
    (U.S. Air Force Video by SrA Candace Smith and SrA Harrison Winchell)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 18:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779188
    VIRIN: 200813-F-KR141-0001
    Filename: DOD_108124870
    Length: 00:06:18
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LiveU LU600 User Guide, by SrA Candace Smith and SrA Harrison Winchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

