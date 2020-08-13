This video demonstrates how to use the LiveU LU600 cellular bonding device. This video will show how to stream to YouTube, Facebook, and DVIDS.
The device allows users to live stream from many locations worldwide. The LiveU improves live stream efficiency due to its small size. The device is is lightweight and is worn as a backpack to allow for solo shoots.
(U.S. Air Force Video by SrA Candace Smith and SrA Harrison Winchell)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 18:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|779188
|VIRIN:
|200813-F-KR141-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108124870
|Length:
|00:06:18
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LiveU LU600 User Guide, by SrA Candace Smith and SrA Harrison Winchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
