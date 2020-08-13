LiveU LU600 User Guide

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video demonstrates how to use the LiveU LU600 cellular bonding device. This video will show how to stream to YouTube, Facebook, and DVIDS.



The device allows users to live stream from many locations worldwide. The LiveU improves live stream efficiency due to its small size. The device is is lightweight and is worn as a backpack to allow for solo shoots.

(U.S. Air Force Video by SrA Candace Smith and SrA Harrison Winchell)