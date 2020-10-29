On the next Fort Report, from Fort Bliss, Texas, the Second Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, is on deployment.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 15:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779167
|VIRIN:
|201029-A-KV967-5001
|PIN:
|201029
|Filename:
|DOD_108124729
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LAS CRUCES, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, On the next Fort Report from Fort Bliss, Texas, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT