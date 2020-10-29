Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    On the next Fort Report from Fort Bliss, Texas

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    On the next Fort Report, from Fort Bliss, Texas, the Second Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, is on deployment.

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 15:51
    soldier
    fort bliss
    soldiers
    community
    texas
    army

