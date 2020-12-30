Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AE628FFFFF (AAA): Defense Notice of Exhibits (48 of 54)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.30.2020

    Video by Mark Gordon 

    Office of Military Commissions

    AE628FFFFF (AAA): Defense Notice of Exhibits (48 of 54)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 15:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779157
    VIRIN: 201230-D-JG124-382
    Filename: DOD_108124673
    Length: 00:05:12
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AE628FFFFF (AAA): Defense Notice of Exhibits (48 of 54), by Mark Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pentagon

    TAGS

    AE628FFFFF (AAA)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT