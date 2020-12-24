Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S.Navy Happy Holidays 2020

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Meranda Keller 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate

    201225-N-PA426-0001 (Dec. 25, 2020) U.S. Navy social media holiday animation. (U.S. Navy animation by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Meranda Keller)

    Date Taken: 12.24.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 14:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779123
    VIRIN: 201225-N-PA426-0001
    Filename: DOD_108124551
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S.Navy Happy Holidays 2020, by PO1 Meranda Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Happy Holidays
    Navy
    U.S. Navy
    animation
    2020
    Forged by the Sea

