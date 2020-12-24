201225-N-PA426-0001 (Dec. 25, 2020) U.S. Navy social media holiday animation. (U.S. Navy animation by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Meranda Keller)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 14:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|779123
|VIRIN:
|201225-N-PA426-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108124551
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S.Navy Happy Holidays 2020, by PO1 Meranda Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT