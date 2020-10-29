Artifact Spotlight: USS New Mexico Trophy

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Serving aboard a battleship was not always about work. Sailors also had fun competing against each other in different ways. Join the Naval History and Heritage Command for an Artifact Spotlight, where we take a look at the trophy won by USS New Mexico (BB-40) in 1925 for whaleboat racing!