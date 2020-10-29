Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Artifact Spotlight: USS New Mexico Trophy

    UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Video by Thomas Frezza 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    Serving aboard a battleship was not always about work. Sailors also had fun competing against each other in different ways. Join the Naval History and Heritage Command for an Artifact Spotlight, where we take a look at the trophy won by USS New Mexico (BB-40) in 1925 for whaleboat racing!

    TAGS

    Navy
    History
    WWII
    USS New Mexico
    Artifact

