Artifact Spotlight: USS New Mexico BB 40 Aircraft Fragments

Join the Naval History and Heritage Command as we Spotlight interesting and unique artifacts from the collection of the US Navy. During WWII, USS New Mexico (BB-40) was struck by two Kamikazes. Both instances left a huge impact on the crew. In this Artifact Spotlight with the Naval History and Heritage Command, let’s learn more about the attacks and how it brought together three Sailors who came up with a way to share their experiences.