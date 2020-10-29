Artifact Spotlight: USS Enterprise (CV6) Anchor

Join the Naval History and Heritage Command as we Spotlight interesting and unique artifacts from the collection of the U.S. Navy. USS Enterprise (CV6) is the most decorated U.S. Naval vessel from WWII, which is the reason that one of her anchors is on display at the Washington Navy Yard. Learn more about it here!
