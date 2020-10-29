Artifact Spotlight: USS Enterprise (CV6) Anchor

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Join the Naval History and Heritage Command as we Spotlight interesting and unique artifacts from the collection of the U.S. Navy. USS Enterprise (CV6) is the most decorated U.S. Naval vessel from WWII, which is the reason that one of her anchors is on display at the Washington Navy Yard. Learn more about it here!