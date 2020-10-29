Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Artifact Spotlight: WWII Naval Aviator

    UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Video by Thomas Frezza 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    Join the Naval History and Heritage Command as we Spotlight interesting and unique artifacts from the collection of the U.S. Navy. Learn more about the personal equipment of Naval Aviators from WWII and how they influenced Aviators today!

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 13:57
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 779110
    VIRIN: 201029-N-AD537-232
    Filename: DOD_108124499
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Navy
    History
    WWII
    Aviator
    Artifact

