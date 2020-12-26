Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    27 SOW Commander and First Lady Message to Cannon Families

    UNITED STATES

    12.26.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Marcel Williams 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Air Commandos,
    Our wing commander, Col. Robert Masaitis and his wife Juli sit down together to stress the important message of social distancing.
    See a breakdown of important health tips in the comments section.
    Know that Cannon base agencies are here to help you and your family during these difficult times. Thank you for your cooperation and support.

    Date Taken: 12.26.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 12:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 779086
    VIRIN: 201226-F-UQ502-024
    Filename: DOD_108124288
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: US

