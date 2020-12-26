27 SOW Commander and First Lady Message to Cannon Families

Air Commandos,
Our wing commander, Col. Robert Masaitis and his wife Juli sit down together to stress the important message of social distancing.
See a breakdown of important health tips in the comments section.
Know that Cannon base agencies are here to help you and your family during these difficult times. Thank you for your cooperation and support.
