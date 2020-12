COVID-19 Update #3

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ir Commandos,

Please take a moment to review important updates regarding base operations during COVID-19 from our wing commander, Col. Robert Masaitis, and our command chief Hope Skibitsky. This guidance includes upgrading the current HPCON to Charlie beginning Tuesday, March 24 at 0730 and clarification on the Stay-At-Home order by New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.,

If you are feeling sick or are displaying signs of fever, we need you to first call our 24/7 Public Health Office at (575) 784-4926.

We will continue to post the most current updates as they become available to us. Cannon appreciates your cooperation and support.