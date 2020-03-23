Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Update #3

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Marcel Williams 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    ir Commandos,
    Please take a moment to review important updates regarding base operations during COVID-19 from our wing commander, Col. Robert Masaitis, and our command chief Hope Skibitsky. This guidance includes upgrading the current HPCON to Charlie beginning Tuesday, March 24 at 0730 and clarification on the Stay-At-Home order by New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.,
    If you are feeling sick or are displaying signs of fever, we need you to first call our 24/7 Public Health Office at (575) 784-4926.
    We will continue to post the most current updates as they become available to us. Cannon appreciates your cooperation and support.

