    Hill Aerospace Museum - Mystery Box

    UT, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Video by David Perry  

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Video animation for Hill Aerospace Museum, Hill Air Force Base, UT, to be used as an intro for a series of videos where frequently asked questions are answered. (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 12:33
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 779080
    VIRIN: 201110-F-BK017-0001
    Filename: DOD_108124266
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: UT, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hill Aerospace Museum - Mystery Box, by David Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hill Aerospace Museum

