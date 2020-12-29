Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Emergency Room or Urgent Care?

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WA, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2020

    Video by Ryan Graham and Joseph Jones

    Madigan Army Medical Center

    Dr. Diane Devita, Madigan’s Chief of Emergency Room Operations, talks about when you should go to the emergency room vs. going to urgent care.

    #CareWithCompassion #jblmsoundliving #ER #UC

    (Video filming, editing & FX by Ryan Graham, Madigan Visual Information Team, Produced by Joseph Jones, Madigan Public Affairs Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 12:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779076
    VIRIN: 201230-A-RF324-002
    PIN: 201230
    Filename: DOD_108124237
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: WA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Emergency Room or Urgent Care?, by Ryan Graham and Joseph Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    vaccine
    emergency room
    jblm
    urgent care
    madigan
    covid-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT