Trail Life USA Troop GA-1315 visits 413th FTG

The 413th Flight Test Group and 339th Flight Test Squadron hosted a visit from members of Trail Life USA Troop GA-1315 Dec. 4, 2020, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. Trail Life USA Troop GA-1315 is a faith-based character and leadership program for young men in Middle Georgia. During the visit, the group learned more about the 413th FTG and 339th FLTS functional check flight missions. They also had a chance to try on flight gear during a presentation from aircrew flight equipment. The visit was part of the troop’s larger exploration of Robins AFB as they camped out for the weekend. (U.S. Air Force video by Jamal D. Sutter)
