There have been many aspects of life and work that have seen drastic changes since the onset of COVID-19. Now more than ever, mental health is a priority that everyone needs to be keenly aware of. Listen to Elisa Helm, a Clinical Advocacy Counselor at Fleet & Family Support Center Sasebo, Japan, tell you how she keeps calm and overcomes. Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Japan
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 07:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779034
|VIRIN:
|200829-N-TA947-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108123820
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Keep Calm and Overcome - Chronicles of Sasebo, by PO3 Stephen Stromberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT