Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Keep Calm and Overcome - Chronicles of Sasebo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.01.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Stephen Stromberg 

    AFN Sasebo

    There have been many aspects of life and work that have seen drastic changes since the onset of COVID-19. Now more than ever, mental health is a priority that everyone needs to be keenly aware of. Listen to Elisa Helm, a Clinical Advocacy Counselor at Fleet & Family Support Center Sasebo, Japan, tell you how she keeps calm and overcomes. Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Japan

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 07:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779034
    VIRIN: 200829-N-TA947-0001
    Filename: DOD_108123820
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keep Calm and Overcome - Chronicles of Sasebo, by PO3 Stephen Stromberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Japan

    TAGS

    Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT