Keep Calm and Overcome - Chronicles of Sasebo

There have been many aspects of life and work that have seen drastic changes since the onset of COVID-19. Now more than ever, mental health is a priority that everyone needs to be keenly aware of. Listen to Elisa Helm, a Clinical Advocacy Counselor at Fleet & Family Support Center Sasebo, Japan, tell you how she keeps calm and overcomes. Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Japan