    SECAF, CSAF, CMSAF DV Visit to Aviano Air Base B-ROLL

    ITALY

    12.23.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen and Airman 1st Class Taryn Onyon

    AFN Aviano

    B-Roll footage of the Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett, Air Force Chief of Staff General Charles Q. Brown, Jr., and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass visiting Aviano Air Base on December 23rd, 2020. The focus of the visit was to see Aviano's mission capabilities and to engage with the senior leaders and airmen of Aviano. They were also briefed on how Aviano Air Base cares for it's personnel and families during COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 12.23.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 07:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779031
    VIRIN: 201223-F-FJ284-001
    Filename: DOD_108123816
    Length: 00:04:52
    Location: IT

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    AFN Aviano

