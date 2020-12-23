SECAF, CSAF, CMSAF DV Visit to Aviano Air Base B-ROLL

B-Roll footage of the Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett, Air Force Chief of Staff General Charles Q. Brown, Jr., and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass visiting Aviano Air Base on December 23rd, 2020. The focus of the visit was to see Aviano's mission capabilities and to engage with the senior leaders and airmen of Aviano. They were also briefed on how Aviano Air Base cares for it's personnel and families during COVID-19.
