SECAF, CSAF, CMSAF DV Visit to Aviano Air Base B-ROLL

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/779031" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-Roll footage of the Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett, Air Force Chief of Staff General Charles Q. Brown, Jr., and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass visiting Aviano Air Base on December 23rd, 2020. The focus of the visit was to see Aviano's mission capabilities and to engage with the senior leaders and airmen of Aviano. They were also briefed on how Aviano Air Base cares for it's personnel and families during COVID-19.