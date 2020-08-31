Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chronicles of Sasebo - The Outdoor Adventure Center

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.31.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Stephen Stromberg 

    AFN Sasebo

    The MWR Recreation Director, Walter Birkenheier hopes that everyone at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Japan takes full advantage of Japan's greatest treasure. Listen in and hear what Japan and the Sasebo MWR Outdoor Adventure Center has to offer!

    Date Taken: 08.31.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chronicles of Sasebo - The Outdoor Adventure Center, by PO3 Stephen Stromberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

