The MWR Recreation Director, Walter Birkenheier hopes that everyone at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Japan takes full advantage of Japan's greatest treasure. Listen in and hear what Japan and the Sasebo MWR Outdoor Adventure Center has to offer!
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 07:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779030
|VIRIN:
|200829-N-TA947-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108123814
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chronicles of Sasebo - The Outdoor Adventure Center, by PO3 Stephen Stromberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
