    Chronicles of Sasebo - The Sconnie Sailor

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.28.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Stephen Stromberg 

    AFN Sasebo

    HM2 Cal Rastall is your local friendly BHC Sasebo Pharmacy Technician. You might also know him as the Sconnie Sailor. From starting a moving company and providing your firewood to volunteering to serve in Afghanistan, he has strived to give back to all of us in Sasebo, a place he calls home.

