That's a Wrap

Col. Troy Pananon, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Kathi Glascock, 100 ARW command chief, thank their Airmen for their hard work during 2020 while highlighting some of the wing's achievements.
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 04:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779014
|VIRIN:
|201230-F-SQ340-648
|Filename:
|DOD_108123686
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT