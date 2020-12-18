Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unit Feature: SRT

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.18.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kevin Alarcon 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines with the Provost Marshal’s Office (PMO), Military Police and Special Reaction Team (SRT) conduct a breaching and clearing training exercise aboard Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 18, 2020. SRT is a team of military policemen specially trained to handle situations such as terrorist attacks, hostage situations, barricaded incidents, and special guest protection. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kevin Alarcon)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 01:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778999
    VIRIN: 201218-M-ZL960-1002
    Filename: DOD_108123607
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    SRT
    PMO
    Marines
    breaching and clearing

