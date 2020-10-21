Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 Highlight Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    10.21.2020

    Video by Seaman Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    The Archangels of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 Detachment 6 fly the MH-60S Sea Hawk onboard USS America (LHA 6) as part of the America Amphibious Ready Group and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, preserving peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 00:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778989
    VIRIN: 201021-N-IO312-911
    Filename: DOD_108123542
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 Highlight Reel, by SN Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HSC-25
    MH-60S Sea Hawk
    helicopter
    USS America

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT