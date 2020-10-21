The Archangels of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 Detachment 6 fly the MH-60S Sea Hawk onboard USS America (LHA 6) as part of the America Amphibious Ready Group and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, preserving peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 00:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778989
|VIRIN:
|201021-N-IO312-911
|Filename:
|DOD_108123542
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 Highlight Reel, by SN Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT