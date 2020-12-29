Three Task Force Bayonet Soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard, deployed to East Africa share a unique connection to the continent. Check out the video to learn about their family roots and what serving in the United States Army means to them.
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 02:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|778981
|VIRIN:
|201229-F-HE813-021
|Filename:
|DOD_108123532
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|DJ
|Hometown:
|MINNESOTA CITY, MN, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Task Force Bayonet Soldiers Talk About Their African Roots, by SrA Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
