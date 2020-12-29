Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Task Force Bayonet Soldiers Talk About Their African Roots

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DJIBOUTI

    12.29.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kristin Savage 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Three Task Force Bayonet Soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard, deployed to East Africa share a unique connection to the continent. Check out the video to learn about their family roots and what serving in the United States Army means to them.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 02:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778981
    VIRIN: 201229-F-HE813-021
    Filename: DOD_108123532
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: DJ
    Hometown: MINNESOTA CITY, MN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Bayonet Soldiers Talk About Their African Roots, by SrA Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Task Force Bayonet
    Army National Guard
    Minnesota Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT