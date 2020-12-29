USFK begins COVID-19 vaccinations

Gen. Robert B. Abrams and Command Sgt. Maj. Walter A. Tagalicud, Commanding General and Senior Enlisted Advisor for United States Forces Korea, wait to receive the Coronavirus-19 vaccine at Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Dec. 29, 2020. The hospital is one of three U.S. Department of Defense medical treatment facilities in South Korea inoculating medical staff and other key personnel during the vaccine's initial worldwide distribution. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Lawrence Wong and Spc. Dominique Crittenden)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2020 23:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|778970
|VIRIN:
|201229-A-JI367-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108123476
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Hometown:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
