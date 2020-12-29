Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USFK begins COVID-19 vaccinations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    12.29.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Gen. Robert B. Abrams and Command Sgt. Maj. Walter A. Tagalicud, Commanding General and Senior Enlisted Advisor for United States Forces Korea, wait to receive the Coronavirus-19 vaccine at Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Dec. 29, 2020. The hospital is one of three U.S. Department of Defense medical treatment facilities in South Korea inoculating medical staff and other key personnel during the vaccine's initial worldwide distribution. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Lawrence Wong and Spc. Dominique Crittenden)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 23:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 778970
    VIRIN: 201229-A-JI367-002
    Filename: DOD_108123476
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    Hometown: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFK begins COVID-19 vaccinations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    DoD
    Pacific
    vaccine
    South
    pandemic
    mpad
    68W
    ROK
    medic
    inoculation
    USFK
    united states forces Korea
    medical staff
    20th
    2020
    Republic of
    immunity
    dvidsdaily
    Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    killthevirus
    COVID
    Kill The Virus
    moderna
    BDAACH
    inoculating
    lawrence wong
    dominique crittenden

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT