Check out the newest Marines of Kilo Company as they participate in a motivational run here at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego!
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2020 21:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778957
|VIRIN:
|201229-M-CI314-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108123434
|Length:
|00:08:11
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Kilo Company Motivational Run, by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT