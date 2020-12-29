Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kilo Company Motivational Run

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Check out the newest Marines of Kilo Company as they participate in a motivational run here at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego!

    Date Taken: 12.29.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 21:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778957
    VIRIN: 201229-M-CI314-1001
    Filename: DOD_108123434
    Length: 00:08:11
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    This work, Kilo Company Motivational Run, by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Marines
    MCRDSD

