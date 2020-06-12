During the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Holiday Dinner the command’s senior leadership continued the Army tradition of serving their soldiers to show appreciation for all the hard work and dedication to duty.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2020 20:17
|Category:
|Video ID:
|778954
|VIRIN:
|201206-A-NV630-817
|Filename:
|DOD_108123389
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 4th ESC Holiday Dinner, by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
