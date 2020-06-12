Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th ESC Holiday Dinner

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2020

    Video by Maj. William Wratee 

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    During the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Holiday Dinner the command’s senior leadership continued the Army tradition of serving their soldiers to show appreciation for all the hard work and dedication to duty.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 

