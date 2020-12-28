Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Year Message from III Marine Expeditionary Force

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.28.2020

    Video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General Lt. Gen. H. Stacy Clardy, III MEF Command Master Chief Christopher Moore, and III MEF Sgt. Maj. Michael Woods give their New Years remarks on Camp Courtney, Okinawa Japan, Dec. 30, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2020
    Okinawa
    Holiday
    III MEF

