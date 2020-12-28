New Year Message from III Marine Expeditionary Force

III Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General Lt. Gen. H. Stacy Clardy, III MEF Command Master Chief Christopher Moore, and III MEF Sgt. Maj. Michael Woods give their New Years remarks on Camp Courtney, Okinawa Japan, Dec. 30, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2020 20:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|778944
|VIRIN:
|201229-M-UA901-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108123326
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
