Hospital Commander Col. Martin Doperak and Hospital Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony K. Forker Jr. discuss COVID Convalescent Plasma.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2020 19:06
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|778931
|VIRIN:
|200828-D-MN108-608
|PIN:
|82820
|Filename:
|DOD_108123089
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tripler leaders urge you to donate plasma, by Mackenzie Walsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT