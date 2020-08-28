Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripler leaders urge you to donate plasma

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Video by Mackenzie Walsh 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Hospital Commander Col. Martin Doperak and Hospital Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony K. Forker Jr. discuss COVID Convalescent Plasma.

    Date Taken: 08.28.2020
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

